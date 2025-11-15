Eddie Murphy reveals pain about 2007 Oscars, but not for losing: ‘What a waste of time’

Ask any Eddie Murphy fan and they’ll tell you his best dramatic role was Jimmy Ealy in the 2006 film adaptation of “Dreamgirls.” The performance earned Murphy his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, an award many predicted he would easily win.

But Oscar night 2007 didn’t go Murphy’s way. When presenter Rachel Weisz revealed Alan Arkin had won for “Little Miss Sunshine” and not Murphy, the 64-year-old comedian seethed. Not because he didn’t win the award, but because he got dressed up to take home nothing.

The revelation comes during “Being Eddie,” the revealing documentary about the 64-year-old comedian’s life, career and more. Murphy, who won a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics’ Choice Award for his performance, doesn’t feel bad about losing acting’s most prestigious award.

“Not winning the Oscar or not winning anything is not the mindf–k for me,” Murphy says in the doc. “The mindf–k for me is that I get dressed and come to the thing, ’cause I would usually not go to award shows.”

He added, “That’s… whenever I lose, I’m like, ‘These motherf–kers made me come all the way down.’ I could have f–king lost at home. I’m all in the f–king tuxedo. What a… a waste of time. I’m never, like, ‘Oh, I didn’t win.’ I’m like, ‘Hey, make me come down here for nothing?’ “

“It’s always wonderful to win stuff, but if I don’t win, I don’t give a f–k,” he adds. “I still come home, and it’s… I’m still Eddie in the morning.”

The night wasn’t a complete loss for the “Dreamgirls” cast. Jennifer Hudson won for Best Supporting Actress, becoming the third Black woman to win the award. Since Hudson’s win, Mo’Nique, Octavia Spencer, Lupita Nyong’o, Viola Davis, Regina King, Ariana DeBose, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Zoe Saldana have also taken home the honor.

Murphy has a history of speaking his mind about the Academy Awards. At the 1988 ceremony, he spoke out about the lack of recognition for Black people in the motion picture industry.

“I’ll probably never win an Oscar for saying this, but hey, I gotta say it,” Murphy told the audience. “Actually, I might not be in any trouble because the way it’s going every 20 years we get one, so we ain’t due until … 2004, so by that time all this will have blown over.”

The irony of Murphy’s statement on that night? Jamie Foxx would win the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in “Ray” in 2005.

“I just want you to know I’m going to give this award,” he told the audience while recalling a conversation with his agent. “But Black people will not ride the caboose of society, and we will not bring up the rear anymore. I want you to recognize us.”