Errol Musk, Elon’s father, drops racist remark over Whites becoming a minority in U.S.: ‘You want to go back to the jungle?’

When confronted with the idea that the United States would become a non-white majority within the next 20 years, Errol Musk visibly looked frustrated with the idea.

Musk, the father of Elon Musk, asked CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, “You want to go back to the jungle?”

Errol’s comments came during an interview for Sullivan’s upcoming special, “MisinfoNation: White Genocide.” In a promotional clip shared on social media, O’Sullivan said he visited South Africa in an attempt “to find the white genocide [President Donald] Trump keeps talking about.”

On Nov. 8, Trump announced no United States officials would attend the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) summit in South Africa, citing the country’s treatment of white farmers. In a Truth Social post, Trump said it was a “total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa”.

Both Trump and Elon Musk have promoted claims that White South African “Afrikaners” are the victims of “genocide” and should emigrate to the United States for refugee settlement.

“The big concern at the moment and why I think South Africa is a big talking point in the U.S. right now is, America, in the next 20 years, will become for the first time in its history a minority white country,” O’Sullivan told Errol in the clip, which gets increasingly heated as time progresses.

“Well, that will be a very, very bad thing to happen,” Musk said. “You want to see the U.S. go down? Why? You don’t like cars or electric cars? You don’t like technology? Or what is it? You want to go back to the jungle, or…?”

O’Sullivan pressed, “If the U.S. becomes a minority white country — so, there’s Latinos, there’s Blacks, there’s people from all different races make up the majority and then, you know, could be 48% white people. Do you really think the U.S. is doomed if it goes under —”

“Yes, goes under there,” Musk replied. “You see, if you take South Africa, we have a small white population that projects European culture. What we learned from Europe.”

“And oppressed millions of Black people for decades,” O’Sullivan shot back.

Musk took offense to O’Sullivan’s comments while recalling his time in apartheid South Africa.

“No!” Musk exclaimed. “How do you oppress? You know, we gave them work, we fed them. They grew from a tiny little group into a massive group. That’s not oppression, that’s feeding them! You only grow big if you get fed. You only start at 800,000 and become 50 million if you get fed! We fed them, for crying out loud! You know, enough with this nonsense.”

Musk claims he never saw the oppression Black men, women and children faced under apartheid law, only for O’Sullivan to tell him matter-of-factly, “Yeah, but cause you’re white.”

“MisInformation: White Genocide” airs on CNN on Sunday, November 16. Watch the clip below.