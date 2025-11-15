Sneak Peek: Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page stun in behind the scenes look at ‘You, Me & Tuscany’ on location filming

Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page are set to co-star in “You, Me & Tuscany,” a romantic comedy produced by Will Packer, which follows a young woman whose impulsive escape turns into a whirlwind of lies, adventure, and unexpected love. The pair recently discussed the project and their on-screen chemistry in an interview with PEOPLE.

Bailey, 25, plays Anna, a woman who decides on a whim to squat in an abandoned villa in Tuscany owned by a man she barely knows. That spontaneous decision drops her into a world far from home and forces her to confront what she truly wants. Bailey said she connected to Anna immediately, calling the character’s passion and determination relatable and describing the film as a “really feel-good movie.”

37-year-old Page appears as the cousin of the villa’s owner and said signing on took little more than a simple pitch. One text, “Tuscany in the summer?” was enough for him to join the cast.

Their first real-life meeting was fittingly glamorous: the 2025 Met Gala. Bailey said she had just learned Page would be her co-star when she spotted him across the room in a red suit and gathered the courage to introduce herself. Page joked that the star-studded setting made the moment even more surreal, but the two quickly bonded as they navigated the intimidating crowd.

From there, the ease carried into production. Both stars said their chemistry clicked right away, even as they were thrown into demanding scenes from day one, including a fast-paced, hot and heavy kitchen sequence that tested their rhythm on set. Bailey admitted that she and her sister Chloé were longtime admirers of Page’s run on ‘Bridgerton,’ while Page praised Bailey’s natural warmth and the joy of watching young fans react to seeing ‘The Little Mermaid’ in person.

Bailey also shared that her toddler son, Halo, was by her side on set, saying she felt grateful to expose him to the world at such a young age. Page joked that Halo definitely inherited his speed from his mom, recalling a time when he filmed a chase scene where Bailey outran him with ease. Bailey laughed because she still believes she could beat him in a race. Page said he wants a rematch.

“You, Me & Tuscany” arrives in theaters April 10.

