Hard to watch: Texas mom’s viral TikTok highlights health care concerns for Black mothers in pain

It’s the kind of moment that continues to fuel distrust in the health care system, especially among Black mothers, caught in 4K. A Texas family is speaking out after a shocking TikTok captured their loved one in excruciating labor pain while hospital staff appeared more focused on intake questions than urgent care.

In the now-viral clip — viewed well over 30 million times and drawing hundreds of thousands of comments — Karrie Jones is seen doubled over in a wheelchair at Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite, Texas, as a white nurse asks a series of admission questions. Jones’ mother, Kash, wrote that staff kept the pregnant mom in the waiting area for “more than 30 mins,” even though Jones’ son arrived just “12 min later.” Kash added, “The delivery was AWFUL,” and accused a “deathly charge nurse” of choosing “paperwork over life.”

@kashman2814 deathly charge nurse! donot care bout black women and babies uncaring paperwork over life this baby had to have severe test in the 24h of birth do to her actions ♬ original sound – Suggababies❌

At one point, Jones screams that the baby is “in her a–,” prompting her mother to ask the nurse, “Ya’ll treat all your patients like this or just the Black ones?”

The video only grows more distressing. Jones stands up from her wheelchair, turning herself around as if preparing to deliver the baby on the spot. Kash can be heard asking, “Are y’all for real right now? Does she have to give birth in a chair?” The nurse replies that she “can’t take her upstairs,” leading Kash to question why the staff would “take a chance of infections and her having a baby in this chair.”

Dallas Regional Medical Center later issued an official statement: “At Dallas Regional Medical Center, the safety, dignity, and well-being of our patients are always our highest priorities. We are committed to providing compassionate, high-quality care to every person who comes through our doors, and we are reviewing this situation to understand what occurred. Due to patient privacy laws, we cannot share further details at this time, but our focus remains on ensuring that every patient receives the attentive, respectful care they deserve.”

In a video posted two days after the birth, Kash shared that both Jones and the baby were undergoing a series of tests as they awaited results. She noted the baby was “born with his eyes open,” and explained, “Due to the stress and the trauma that occurred in the triage area, the baby had a bowel movement in mom, and the fluids was green. They are taking all that into consideration as well. But he’s eating well, sleeping well, looking good.”

A follow-up video from Kash walks viewers through the ordeal from the moment they arrived. She claimed Jones had called ahead, expecting the team to be ready, but was met instead by a nurse outside the emergency room who said, “I’m sorry, this is for ambulances only,” before directing them to enter through the front.

Inside, Kash said she begged the staff for a wheelchair after explaining her daughter was in active labor. She alleged she was told to search for one “by the vending machines” before a receptionist finally brought one out. A police officer assisted her in getting Jones from the car, where Kash found her daughter on her hands and knees saying, “It’s in my a–.”

Moments later, Kash said she walked back inside to find Jones screaming that the baby was coming while staff insisted they “can’t do anything until she signed the papers.”

The incident continues to spark outrage and conversations about the treatment of Black mothers in medical settings, and the alarming consequences when cries for help go unanswered.