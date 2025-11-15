Viral Beyoncé ‘Homecoming’ fan dies by suicide at 25

When she was 19, Sydney Hardeman attended Coachella in 2018. Her stunned reaction to Beyoncé’s headlining set would later become a viral meme after the singer released her Netflix documentary ‘Homecoming.’ Fans across the BeyHive fell in love with Sydney’s authenticity, and today, we mourn her loss.

Hardeman’s mother shared that Sydney passed away on November 8 after taking her own life. She was 25 years old and reportedly engaged to be married this April.

According to TMZ, Sydney was a basketball player from childhood through college and later worked as a flight instructor in Texas. Her family noticed changes in her mood after the death of her grandfather, though they are still trying to understand the reasons behind her death.

Her mother has a heartfelt message for Beyoncé fans:

“You guys are young, and you are excited, you guys haven’t gotten to the good part. Lean on your village. Sydney had a huge village …sometimes you just need to be vulnerable to the people around you so they can help you. Parents are here to support you. It’s OK to be down, it’s normal, you haven’t gotten to the good part yet. Please keep going.”

She added, “Sydney never meant to leave you. She loved all of you. In her name, make sure you guys are OK and find the support when you need it.”

A lifelong Beyoncé fan, Sydney even won an award in high school for performing a dance medley to the star’s music—a testament to her love for the artist and her dedication to her craft.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.