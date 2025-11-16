New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd in critical condition after a shooting in Manhattan

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning in New York City.

The New York Post first reported that Boyd, 29, was shot outside a restaurant in Midtown Manhattan after 2 a.m. Police and team officials confirmed that he was taken to Bellvue Hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition. Police reported that he was shot in the abdomen.

According to reports, a dispute outside the restaurant Sei Less turned violent. The gunman shot two shots, according to the New York Post, and police are looking for a man who fled the scene in a BMW X8 SUV. The New York Post reported that another vehicle, a silver Mercedes-Benz Maybach, also fled the scene.

Law enforcement has not made any arrests yet and is investigating the incident. A spokesperson for the Jets said to CNN that the team is “aware of the situation,” but declined to comment further.

Boyd played football at the University of Texas before entering the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick in 2019, where he was selected to play for the Minnesota Vikings. He went on to play for the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans before coming to the Jets this season. He signed a one-year, $1.6 million contract in free agency when joining the New York team, but he has not played yet this season due to a shoulder injury.