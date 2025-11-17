Mike Epps recalls the awkward reaction to his first ‘Next Friday’ scene: ‘Wasn’t nobody laughing’

Mike Epps can tell you he’s funny, but when it came to his first scene in “Next Friday,” the Indiana-bred comic had to learn how to be “movie” funny.

Epps stopped by Carmelo Anthony’s “7 PM In Brooklyn” podcast alongside Kazeem Famuyide and The Kid Mero to break down his lengthy career, his feelings on last summer’s NBA Finals and, of course, the long-awaited final “Friday” film and what it means for him to star in three of the most quotable comedy movies of all time.

“It’s incredible,” Epps said of what “Friday” means around the one-hour mark. “If they ain’t quoting your sh-t, you ain’t left a stain in the culture. Of course, some of us ain’t here – Big Deebo, John Witherspoon, Bernie Mac, rest in peace to all them brothers, man. Them dudes was franchise favorites, you know? I remember meeting all them dudes, man.”

Epps made his franchise debut in 2000’s “Next Friday,” playing Cube’s cousin Day-Day. After meeting Cube and John Singleton, Epps says the N.W.A. rapper continually made him audition for the role, even bringing Marlon Wayans and other comedians in as a way to sweat Epps out before he ultimately became Day-Day.

“I remember when I first came on that set, I was so motherf–kin’ nervous,” Epps recalls. “Cause Chris Tucker had did such a great job [as Smokey]. The first time I did my first scene and they said cut, wasn’t nobody laughing. John Witherspoon was sitting on a crate. He was looking at me [with disdain] like, ‘Dude.'”

Epps continued, “I told Ice Cube, I said, ‘Man, they ain’t laughing, bro.’ He said, ‘It ain’t time. I’ll let you know when it’s time to be funny.'”

The comedian was so new to movies at the time that he says he didn’t recall how movies worked and thought comedians or comic relief had to be “on” at all times. Epps admitted it was a hard transition from stand-up to acting in movies, but once Cube gave him the green light, one of film’s favorite characters took off.

“Some of these lines are just to take us to the next scene,” Epps said. “They ain’t meant for you to be funny in. He then said, ‘Take off, now it’s your time. And add your sh-t in there.'”

"This [Friday movie] might be the best one."



The scene in question was Epps’ Day-Day character reacting to Tamala Jones’ keying his car and eventually getting pepper-sprayed for his troubles. That scene not only won the cast over, it solidified that Epps was right for the role.

Elsewhere in the interview, Epps confirmed what he’d previously told Big Boy of “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” fame that “Boondocks” creator Aaron McGruder had joined the writing staff for the oft-delayed “Friday” film.

“Me, Ice Cube, DJ Pooh and Aaron McGruder was just in Rome last week writing it,” Epps told Anthony, Mero and Famuyide. “I can’t wait for them to start this movie up and if anybody is in that ‘Friday’ movie, they better bring it, because Day-Day is bringing it. I’m actin’ a fool in that!”

Epps didn’t back down from the idea that this final film could top the previous installments, including the original two, which are hailed as the best of the three films.

“This might be the best one, I always say that,” the comedian said of the long-awaited film. “I’ve done three or four of them with Ice Cube, but this one is going to be one for the books.”