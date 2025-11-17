Ryan Coogler confirms ‘Black Panther 3’ is coming: ‘It’s the next movie’



Ryan Coogler is officially returning to Wakanda. The two-time Oscar nominee confirmed that ‘Black Panther 3’ is in the works while speaking on a panel in Los Angeles on Saturday (Nov. 15), telling fans he is working to complete the Marvel trilogy.

Ryan Coogler confirms ‘Black Panther 3’ is his next film #DeadlineContenders pic.twitter.com/15OH9hpMPY — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 15, 2025

“If it was anybody but you, I would say, ‘I can neither confirm or deny,’” Coogler teased when asked about the project. “But we’re working on it hard. Yeah, it’s the next movie.”

The confirmation comes after months of speculation, including a slip from Denzel Washington in November 2024. While promoting ‘Gladiator II’ in Australia, Washington revealed he was being considered for a role in the new film, saying Coogler was “writing a part for me.” Coogler has since backed that up, according to Deadline.

The Black Panther franchise became a cultural landmark with Chadwick Boseman in the title role. Boseman first played T’Challa in ‘Captain America: Civil War in 2016,’ then led the groundbreaking ‘Black Panther’ film in 2018. He reprised the role in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Marvel pressed forward with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ released in 2022 and dedicated to his memory after Boseman died of colon cancer in August 2020. The sequel followed the kingdom as it mourned T’Challa and introduced Letitia Wright’s Shuri as the new Black Panther.

Now, with Coogler confirming a third installment and Washington potentially joining the cast, fans are bracing for a new chapter in the legacy Boseman helped build.