Iyanla Vanzant is back to fix our lives in ‘Iyanla: The Inside Fix’

At a time when news headlines and societal changes seem to be giving everyone collective whiplash, Iyanala Vanzant is stepping back into our homes to say, “Not on my watch!” in a new show.

Four years after the series finale of her hit show, “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” Vanzant and OWN are teaming up again for a new series, “Iyanla: The Inside Fix.”

“Iyanla: The Inside Fix is a deepening. Where Fix My Life invited us to confront the pain that shaped us, The Inside Fix invites us to meet the truths that can free us,” Vanzant shared in a press release.



Bringing back the hard truths, tender lessons, and trademark spiritual recalibrations that made her one of television’s most impactful healers, Vanzant’s new show is expected to explore “how the challenges we face and the ways we heal have evolved in today’s fast-changing world” inviting “viewers to reflect, reframe, and reconnect with the lessons that still matter most.”

“In a time when the world feels increasingly disconnected, we need to return to what matters – truth, empathy, and self-awareness,” the author and spiritual coach continued. “Real healing isn’t about repairing what’s broken, but about reconnecting with our sense of self, our identity, our worth, and our ability to start fresh.”

Tina Perry, President of OWN Network, added, “There has never been a better time for us to bring the iconic Iyanla Vanzant back home to the OWN Network. In a world that needs more light, Iyanla’s voice and presence in this show provide a safe space where viewers can find the guidance, inspiration, and honest reflection needed to spark their own personal healing and growth.”

Throughout its 9 years on air, “Iyanla: Fix My Life” created some of pop culture’s most reflective and viral moments, which she will reportedly examine in the new series. In addition to looking back on the hit show’s most talked-about moments, the show also invites viewers to renew their perspectives and get a deeper understanding of how personal growth evolves over time.

“This series is a reminder that transformation is possible, and that the journey toward healing and wholeness is one worth taking,” the press release describes.

“Iyanla: The Inside Fix” premieres Saturday, January 17 at 8 PM ET/PT on OWN TV.