LiAngelo Ball reaches platinum status with ‘Tweaker’

The basketball player turned rapper can celebrate the success of his viral song, which has sold one million digital units.

By 
Nov 18, 2025
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 17: Rapper and former basketball player LiAngelo Ball, also known by his stage name G3 GELO, looks on before the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets at the United Center on January 17, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

LiAngelo Ball is now a platinum recording artist. TMZ reported that the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced Ball’s success on Monday that his record had sold one million digital units. 

The former professional basketball player stepped into a new era after releasing his song “Tweaker” in January, which debuted at number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. A week after the song’s release, the video had 5.6 million views on YouTube. 

Ball, whose artist name is “Gelo,” is one of the only hip hop and R&B artists to have a platinum single released this year, joining the company of Drake, Lil Tecca, BigXthaPlug, and Mariah The Scientist. 

After he dropped “Tweaker,” Ball signed a contract with Def Jam, indicating his new path in music was for real. The single got respect from many seasoned rappers, including Lil Wayne, who featured on the remix. 

In July, Ball dropped his debut album “League of My Own,” with 13 tracks, including his hit single. 

LiAngelo announced he officially retired from basketball this summer after playing in the NBA’s G-League. He played overseas in Lithuania and Mexico, as well as the NBA G League and summer league. He spoke about why he quit the sport on the “Bagfuel” podcast and said that ultimately, music paid more. 

“I was in the G League, that’s 3k a month. That sh– wasn’t holding nothing,” he said. “When I got paid for music, it wasn’t a hard decision.” 

Ball is the middle brother of Lonzo Ball, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and LaMelo Ball, who plays for the Charlotte Hornets. The brothers are both featured in the “Tweaker” video. 

His father, LaVar Ball, founded Big Baller Brand and the former Junior Basketball Association.

Mentioned in this article:

More About: