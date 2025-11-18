Porsha Williams escorted off Delta flight as FBI investigates onboard incident

The reality star was escorted off a plane by law enforcement when she arrived on a Delta flight to Atlanta on Sunday.

By 
Nov 18, 2025
"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" - Atlanta Special Screening with Angela Bassett
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 21: Porsha Williams attends the "Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning" Atlanta Special Screening with Angela Bassett at Regal Atlantic Station on May 21, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)Credit: Photo Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Reality star Porsha Williams was escorted off her Delta flight, and the FBI says they’re investigating an incident that occurred on Sunday (Nov. 16).

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta‘ star was coming from BravoCon, which took place in Las Vegas, when she was deplaned by an officer, according to a video posted by TMZ.

In the clip, Williams appears to speak briefly with the officer after she steps into the airport.

The FBI in Atlanta confirmed there was an incident on the flight in a release, stating: “FBI Atlanta is aware of an incident on a Delta flight on November 16th, allegedly involving Porsha Williams and/or at least one other person. We are looking to see whether any federal charges may or may not apply.”

A spokesperson for Delta confirmed that cabin crew spoke to two passengers on the flight, and the flight continued as normal to Atlanta without issue.

The nature of the incident has not been shared at this time.

Mentioned in this article:

More About: