Porsha Williams escorted off Delta flight as FBI investigates onboard incident

Reality star Porsha Williams was escorted off her Delta flight, and the FBI says they’re investigating an incident that occurred on Sunday (Nov. 16).

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta‘ star was coming from BravoCon, which took place in Las Vegas, when she was deplaned by an officer, according to a video posted by TMZ.

In the clip, Williams appears to speak briefly with the officer after she steps into the airport.

The FBI in Atlanta confirmed there was an incident on the flight in a release, stating: “FBI Atlanta is aware of an incident on a Delta flight on November 16th, allegedly involving Porsha Williams and/or at least one other person. We are looking to see whether any federal charges may or may not apply.”

A spokesperson for Delta confirmed that cabin crew spoke to two passengers on the flight, and the flight continued as normal to Atlanta without issue.

The nature of the incident has not been shared at this time.