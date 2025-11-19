A Chicago mom and her 9-year old son ‘jumped’ by group of kids in viral video

A new video captured footage of a mom and her young son being attacked by a group of kids and teens outside of a Chicago elementary school. 33-year-old Corshawnda Hatter was walking her son and daughter home from school around 3 pm when “a group of offenders approached and struck the victims multiple times,” according to a police report.

The incident, which Hatter says stemmed from bullying at Chicago’s Orville Bright Elementary School, sent her and her 9-year-old son to a local hospital in “serious condition.”

“I’m so drained and emotional—I had to watch my son get slammed to the ground while they were banging my son’s head into the concrete. He was tryna get to me because I was getting jumped. He was terrified and so was my daughter,” Hatter wrote on Facebook following the incident. “Do y’all know I was so hurt I couldn’t get to my kids? I feel like I failed my kids, but also didn’t wanna put my hands on a minor.”

“I can’t sleep because I wake up in the middle of the night with that vision in my head of my son calling my name to help him, and I couldn’t do [anything] for him. That really hurt me the most,” she added in an interview outside the school on Tuesday, per NBC Chicago.

Following the incident, a spokesperson from Chicago Public Schools (CPS) said they are “horrified by the attack on this family,” affirming their prioritization of “the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families.” Similarly, the viral video reached local politicians like Mayor Brandon Johnson and State Sen. Willie Preston.

“No mother should be that helpless and be targeted by children inside of her own community,” State Sen. Preston told the news outlet.

In a statement on X, Mayor Johnson added, “I was deeply disturbed to see the video of young people attacking a mother and her child on the Far South Side yesterday afternoon. That type of behavior is unacceptable in our city, and we must not normalize that type of senseless violence.”

CPS is reportedly working with Mayor Johnson’s office, the Chicago Police Department, and other city offices to provide support for Hatter and her family as officials investigate the incident.

“This is not the first time the kids have done this,” Shanice Davis, who lives in the neighborhood, told CBS News. “Just talk around the streets that these kids have pretty much been raising themselves, and they have not been held accountable. They have vandalized cars. They have harassed adults and children.”

As communities rally in support for Hatter and her family, Mayor Johnson expressed his gratitude, while calling “for calm” as they “conduct a full investigation and ensure there is accountability for the attackers and healing for the victims.”