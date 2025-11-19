After fan speculation, En Vogue confirms Rhona Bennett’s departure from the group

“Hold on!” It appears as though the group En Vogue may have just let go of a member.

When the iconic R&B girl group joined Salt ‘N’ Pepa for an epic performance during the iconic rap duo’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction on Saturday, Nov. 8, fans couldn’t help but notice they were sans one member — Rhona Bennett. In a post on the group’s Instagram featuring footage and photos from the big night, only the three founding members appear.

Days later, on Thursday, Nov. 13, she seemingly confirmed she was no longer part of the group in a lengthy Instagram caption that opened with the words, “A new season.”

“There comes a time in every artist’s journey when the path changes — sometimes without full clarity, but always with purpose,” she wrote. “Over the years, I’ve done deep work to develop my voice — not just musically, but personally and spiritually. I’ve learned that honoring my values, creative expression, and truth must come before anything else.”

Ordinarily a “pretty private” person, Bennett said she felt compelled to speak because so many people had reached out seeking clarity. According to her, she had a pre-arranged scheduling conflict, although she wasn’t informed about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame performance and “discovered it at the same time as the public.”

“It could’ve been nice to attend had I been given the opportunity to adjust my schedule,” she noted.

After speculation continued to mount, on Tuesday, Nov. 18, the remaining members of En Vogue addressed the situation themselves in a post on Instagram.

“Out of due respect for our sisters [Salt n Pepa] and their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, we chose to refrain from addressing Rhona Bennett’s departure from En Vogue until now,” they began.

“We are proud of En Vogue’s legacy, and for over 35 years have been committed to maintaining an open-door culture for members to pursue their individual aspirations while staying ‘true’ to our brand. As a group, we have the utmost respect for Rhona’s talents and have consistently supported her personal endeavors throughout the past 22 years,” the statement continued. “Looking ahead to 2026, with founding member Maxine Jones, who returned earlier this year we are extremely blessed to celebrate two major milestones: the 30th anniversary of the EV3 debut and the 25th anniversary of the Masterpiece Theatre album. Thanks to our fans for your support! #EV”

En Vogue emerged in 1989, comprised of founding members Cindy Herron, Terry Ellis, Maxine Jones, and Dawn Robinson. Known for their tight harmonies, powerhouse vocals, and hits like “Hold On,” “Don’t Let Go (Love),” “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” and “Free Your Mind,” the group quickly became one of the most celebrated R&B ensembles of the ’90s and remains one of the top five highest-selling American female music groups ever.

Bennett joined the lineup in 2003 after getting her start as a Mouseketeer alongside Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. While its makeup has shifted over the years, En Vogue has remained a beloved fixture in Black music. News of Bennett’s departure has come as a shock to longtime fans, who have been rallying behind her online.

As for what’s next, the singer made clear she’s already looking ahead.

Bennett said she is stepping into “a new season of creativity, freedom, and contribution.” The R&B singer — who released a solo album, “Instant Classic,” in 2024 — is continuing to build her own lane.

“I’m deeply grateful for the years of connection with En Vogue and for the incredible work we’ve shared across the globe. Thank you, EV,” she continued. “Though uncertainty is present, so is excitement. I trust that this next chapter is not a loss, but an evolution. God bless as I move toward the next frontier.”

With the holidays around the corner, she also revealed her next single, “It’s Christmas Time (For You and I),” is on the way, with “more music, coaching, and speaking projects that continue my mission to inspire and empower.”

“THANK YOU to everyone who has sent words of encouragement, support, concern, and love. It’s time to take the next bold step forward. I’m grateful that you’re along for the ride,” she concluded.