JT donates to TikTok star Girlalala’s funeral fund, speaks out against violence against trans women

As the world continues to mourn transgender TikTok star Girlalala, who was murdered by her boyfriend, rapper JT is offering her support and speaking out against the crisis of violence facing trans women.

On Friday, Nov. 14, the 21-year-old South Florida influencer, whose real name was Maurice Harrison, was found around 7 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of her boyfriend, 25-year-old Shanoyd Whyte Jr.’s, car, NBC Miami reported.

According to the police report, Whyte flagged down deputies outside a home and directed them to a beige Chevy Malibu. Inside, detectives found Girlalala suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Whyte, who is seen on surveillance footage allegedly carrying out the fatal shooting, remains jailed and is facing a first-degree murder charge.

In life, Girlalala was a rising, high-profile transgender content creator in South Florida and beyond, known for beauty, lifestyle, and bold personality-driven videos that made her a beloved figure online. A GoFundMe launched in her honor has climbed to nearly $30,000, boosted in recent days by rapper JT—one of her idols—who donated $5,000 and has been using her platform to raise awareness about the disproportionate levels of violence transgender women face.

Since news of her death broke, social media has been flooded with grief, tributes, and resurfaced videos from Girlalala’s livestreams. In several, she spoke candidly about the rocky and sometimes violent nature of her relationship with Whyte. One clip shows her with a cut on her nose and under her eye, as she claims the pair “always fight.”

Her killing has reignited urgent conversations about domestic violence within the transgender community—particularly among Black trans women, who experience some of the highest rates of violence, yet struggle to have their stories taken seriously. Advocates online say her death is a painful reminder of how vulnerable trans women are, how often they are dismissed, and how urgently they need protection.

JT echoed that sentiment in a now-expired Instagram Story, where she didn’t mince words.

“NOTHING is funny about a (domestic) violence story,” she wrote, per USA Today.

According to the outlet, the rapper added that society doesn’t treat domestic violence within the LGBTQ+ community “serious,” saying, “(to be honest), I see Black cis women telling their story for laughs too and we tune in like it’s a reality show… ITS NOT!”

“My heart is broken & these kids or adults may never be protected in a time where everything is moving fast & used as content!” she continued. “If you see something say something! R.I.P GIRLLALA.”

She also shared a reel of her and the late influencer performing her hit “Sideways” together.

“Rest, beautiful girlala! We love you & Heaven will never be boring now that you are there, your boldness, energy, humor & beauty will be missed! You never missed a chance to show me love & for that I’m forever grateful,” she wrote, including the hashtags “#protecttranswomen” and “#protectblackwomen.” “I’m sorry this happened to you!”