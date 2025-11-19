‘My 27-year friendship with Usher remains fully intact’: Bryan-Michael Cox addresses Usher’s lawsuit

This week, reports surfaced that Usher is pursuing legal action regarding a failed business venture. According to the recently filed lawsuit, the “Love in This Club” singer gave a $1.7 million loan towards a restaurant in Atlanta. However, months later, when there was no progress on the project, Usher reportedly requested that they reimburse him.

Within the paperwork filed on Nov. 14, one of the singer’s long-time friends and producer, Bryan-Michael Cox, emerged, causing speculations surrounding their friendship. Cox is listed alongside Keith Thomas, Charles Hughes, and attorney Alcide Honoré as a member of the group that Usher is accusing of mishandling the funds he loaned them, per Complex.

Though the group sent the award-winning singer a partial repayment of $1 million, he is seeking the outstanding $700,000. Additionally, Usher is seeking $4.9 million in damages in the lawsuit alleging fraud, conversion, unjust enrichment, and breach of contract.

Since news broke, many users on social media questioned whether or not the legal action would impact Usher’s relationship with Cox, who produced hit tracks like “U Got It Bad” and “Burn.” However, last night, the producer took to Instagram to share his side of the story.

“I want to make one thing absolutely clear: my 27-year friendship with @usher remains fully intact,” he wrote in the post. “I’ve learned a lot recently about being careful with who you choose to invest in a business with. No matter how small the investment,” he wrote. “I’m currently in the middle of a failed deal that I didn’t orchestrate, and while the situation has been disappointing, I know my name will be cleared by both sides. It’s just unfortunate that this clarity didn’t come sooner.”

“My legal team has also advised me of a lawsuit involving a company where I am only a passive minority shareholder. I was not a participant in that business transaction and have no involvement in the ongoing legal process. While I’m unable to share more details right now, I appreciate everyone who has reached out with concern,” he continued, also sharing pictures of him and the singer.

Usher has yet to publicly address the lawsuit.