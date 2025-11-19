Orlando Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. and Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese fuel dating rumors: ‘Locked in’

It appears that love is in the air between basketball stars Wendell Carter and Angel Reese.

After dating rumors surrounding the two have persisted for months, the 26-year-old Orlando Magic player said he was “locked in” with the 23-year-old Chicago Sky player during an appearance on the “Run It Back” podcast on November 17.

“That’s the homie for sure. We locked in,” said the NBA center. “Y’all gonna find out when y’all need to find out. We’ll just leave it at that. That’s my girl, though. We locked in for sure.”

The dating rumors kicked off after Reese was spotted with Carter at her 23rd birthday party in May. Then, later in July, Carter supported Reese at the WNBA All-Star Game, wearing a shirt with a picture of her face on it. Reese, who has attended multiple Magic games this season, also spent a lot of time in Florida during the WNBA offseason despite her team being based in Chicago and her being from Maryland. And then the Reebok athlete-turned-Victoria’s Secret Angel shared photos of herself decked out in Magic gear earlier this month.

While Reese has yet to confirm or deny the rumors herself, she did release some rather subliminal posts. On November 18, the WNBA star posted a snap to her Instagram Stories of her in a furry fit before posting another of that same furry fit while clearly taking in Carter’s game against the Golden State Warriors that evening.

On November 19, the basketball player uploaded several more shots from her time at the Warriors game, including a screenshot of a post to her X account of her simply saying “period homie.”

“Yo go, girl,” she captioned the post on Instagram.