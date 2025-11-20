Dwayne Johnson to receive the American Black Film Festival’s Entertainment Icon Award

This February, the American Black Film Festival will be honoring actor Dwayne Johnson during its 8th annual ABFF Honors. During the 2026 ceremony, ABFF will present the “Smashing Machine” actor with its Entertainment Icon Award.

“I’m truly honored to receive the ‘Entertainment Icon Award’ from The American Black Film Festival,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “In the spirit of creativity, artistry, authenticity, boldness, perseverance, and culture. I can’t wait to celebrate everyone and illuminate their talents and journeys.”

“Dwayne Johnson is the very definition of an entertainment icon,” said Nice Crowds co-CEOs and presidents Jeff Friday and Nicole Friday in a statement to Variety. “From his trailblazing career in sports entertainment to his extraordinary success in film and television, he has become one of the most influential and beloved figures in global culture. His journey embodies the power of perseverance, authenticity, and charisma — values that reflect the spirit of ABFF. We are thrilled to honor him with this year’s Entertainment Icon Award and to celebrate his incredible contributions to the world of entertainment.”

With over two decades in the entertainment industry, the wrestler turned actor recently portrayed MMA fighter Mark Kerr in “Smashing Machine,” a film recounting Kerr’s rise to fame. He is now gearing up to star in “Jumanji 3” which is set to premiere in theaters Christmas 2026.

Johnson is among the list of stars to be recognized with awards during the ABFF Honors. Jennifer Hudson will receive the Renaissance Award, Damson Idris will be honored with the Horizon Award and the team behind the hit film “Sinners” will reportedly receive a special honor during the event hosted by comedian, content creator and actor KevOnStage.