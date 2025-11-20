Heartbreaking details from Megan Thee Stallion’s trial showcase the danger of AI

As more and more celebrities continue to sound the alarm on artificial intelligence (AI), a testimony from Megan Thee Stallion’s ongoing trial against blogger Milagro “Gramz” Cooper revealed the heartbreaking impacts of AI.

This week, the rapper’s former manager, Travis Farris, took the stand during the trial and revealed the emotional impact Cooper’s posts had on Megan Thee Stallion. In his testimony, Farris detailed how the deepfake porn video the blogger allegedly shared with her thousands of followers impacted the “Bigger In Texas” star’s mental health.

According to legal reporter Meghann Cuniff, who was in the courtroom, Harris revealed that the emotional distress the viral post caused Megan led her to seek treatment in a facility that cost $240,000 for her four-week sessions. Similarly, the rapper’s legal team noted her post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) diagnosis from Dr. Lenore Walker, who was also scheduled to take the stand.

A major trial witness in Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation lawsuit against Milagro will be Lenore Walker, a psychologist and pioneer researcher on abused women.



She evaluated Megan and will testify about her post-traumatic stress disorder. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) November 18, 2025

Daniel Kinney, the Senior VP, Branding & Strategic Partnerships at Roc Nation, also took the stand, revealing the opportunities Megan “could not capitalize on as she was unable to be fully present in her career because of Ms. Cooper’s ongoing campaign of harassment.” As reported by Cuniff, these opportunities included partnerships with brands like: Activision/Call of Duty, Google Pixel, Just Eat’s Takeaway and U.S. Women’s Soccer Federation.

https://twitter.com/meghanncuniff/status/1991236911789138371?s=20

In October 2024, the rapper filed a lawsuit against Cooper claiming defamation, emotional distress, and cyberbullying for the blogger’s alleged “conscious coordinating” with rapper Tory Lanez. The “Body” rapper claims that Cooper was paid by Lanez, who was convicted and sentenced to 20 years for shooting Megan, to post fallacious information about her online.

According to Cuniff, Cooper’s defense in the case appears to be “that she didn’t promote or share the video, only posted about it and tried to draw attention to it,” however, that reportedly remains unclear.

Megan Thee Stallion is reportedly expected to take the stand this afternoon.