Miss Jamaica spends night in hospital after falling off stage at Miss Universe pageant

Miss Universe Jamaica is recovering in the hospital after falling off the stage at the Miss Universe pageant yesterday in Thailand.

A video of the incident shows Dr. Gabrielle Henry, who is representing Jamaica, strutting during the preliminary round of the competition, when she slips and falls off the stage. A medical team recovers her and takes her away on a stretcher. According to the Miss Universe Jamaica Instagram, she was sent for care at Paolo Rangsit Hospital near Bangkok.

Así fue la caída de Miss Jamaica en uno de los espacios huecos del escenario, la sacaron en una camilla 😓 #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/AKr97IVnFK — nacho con O (@NachoConO) November 19, 2025

Henry’s team released a statement yesterday, which said she did not suffer any “life-threatening injuries,” but that the hospital was continuing to “conduct tests to ensure her full recovery.”

“We kindly ask everyone to stay upbeat, lift her in prayer, and send positive thoughts as she receives the necessary medical care,” the official Miss Universe Jamaica Instagram account posted. “We thank everyone for their outpouring of love, support, and continued prayers.”

Raúl Rocha, the president and owner of the Miss Universe pageant, shared his own update after visiting Henry in the hospital.

“I would like to share with the Miss Universe family that are concerned for the health of our Miss Universe Jamaica that at 12:00 a.m. Bangkok time, that I have just left the hospital where she is being treated,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I was there with her family and her, and thankfully, there are no broken bones and she is under good care.”

“She will remain under observation for the rest of the night and we will remain in touch with her family to support her. Our prayers go out for her prompt recovery,” Rocha added.