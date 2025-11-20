Shedeur Sanders speaks after home burglarized while he was on the field: ‘There’s always gonna be adversity’ 

Shedeur Sanders is speaking out for the first time since his home in Granger Township, Ohio, was burglarized over the weekend.

On Wednesday, Nov. 19, the 23-year-old Cleveland Browns quarterback told reporters he’s “prepared for everything” when asked about the break-in.

“Mentally and emotionally, I’m in a great place overall,” he said in a clip circulating online. “In life there’s always gonna be adversity and things aren’t always gonna go as planned, but I would say I’m prepared for anything.”

Sanders added that none of his jewelry was taken.

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, three masked suspects were caught on surveillance footage entering Sanders’ home around 6:46 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 16, and leaving roughly 12 minutes later. Investigators estimate that about $200,000 worth of property was stolen. The break-in occurred while Sanders was on the field for Cleveland’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Deputies stated that the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

This scary incident arrives amid Sanders’ first NFL season, where he’s navigating the pressures and spotlight that follow him as the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Sunday’s game marked Sanders’ regular NFL season debut after starting quarterback, and fellow rookie, Dillon Gabriel, exited with a concussion. Sanders completed 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards and threw one interception in the Browns’ 23–16 loss, according to Reuters. He was drafted by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft on April 26.

With Gabriel still in concussion protocol, per ESPN, Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Sanders will be starting in Sunday’s game against Las Vegas.