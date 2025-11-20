Smokey Robinson faces two new sexual assault accusations

Six months after sexual assault allegations surfaced against singer Smokey Robinson, two new alleged victims have come forward with claims against the artist. This month, the same Jane Doe who filed a lawsuit against Robinson in May 2025 submitted a new motion with the courts, amending their initial filing and adding a man and a woman who also claim Robinson made sexual advances towards them.

“We commend these two courageous survivors for stepping forward and adding their voices to this case,” the plaintiffs’ attorney John Harris said in a statement to People magazine. “We look forward to advocating for them vigorously as they pursue the justice they deserve.”

In the motion, the new accusers identify themselves as Jane Doe 5 and John Doe, according to the outlet. John Doe, who reportedly worked as Robinson’s car detailer in 2013, claims that the star “touch[ed] and fondle[d]” his erect penis in front of him “numerous” times, before trying to force him to touch his genitals in 2022. Shortly after the incident, John Doe was reportedly fired and then asked to return a year later by Robinson’s wife, Frances. However, he says the harassment persisted, which triggered “humiliation, emotional distress, and ongoing fear for his safety and dignity.”

Similarly, Jane Doe 5 also claims to have experienced “constant” harassment from the singer while working as his housekeeper between 2005 and 2011. During her on and off time working for Robinson, she claims he would ask her to come into the bathroom while he’s showering, grab her hand, and force her to touch his erect penis and touch her breast multiple times. So much so, that Jane Doe 5 got a breast reduction in 2015 due to the trauma she experienced. The new accuser also claims that Robinson’s wife created a “hostile work environment” and used “ethnically pejorative” language when speaking to her.

However, Robinson’s attorney Christopher Frost denies these accusations, lablling them as an “organized, avaricious campaign to extract money from an 85-year-old legend.”

“This group of people, who hide behind anonymity, and their attorneys seek global publicity while making the ugliest of false allegations,” Frost said in a statement to the outlet. “Once the public can see the truth, their avaricious motives and fabricated claims will be revealed.”

Earlier this year, Robinson filed a $500 million defamation lawsuit against a previous group of his former housekeepers (Jane Doe 1-4) who claimed he sexually assaulted them and prompted a police investigation. Now, this new motion reportedly “mirrors, both in substance and scope, those already set forth by Jane Does 1-4, and largely concern the same time periods, locations, and conduct by the same defendants.”

The hearing for the new motion is scheduled for January 6, 2026, and the trial will reportedly take place in October 2027.