Man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death 127 times sentenced to life without parole

A Massachusetts man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the grisly 2021 murder of his ex-girlfriend.

48-year-old Bruce Maiben was convicted of first-degree murder earlier this month after stabbing 40-year-old Sherell Pringle 127 times, according to Boston25News.

“This verdict and subsequent sentence will ensure that the defendant will be held accountable for his senseless and atrocious conduct,” Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said. “Our hope is that the family and friends of Sherell Pringle can find some comfort in this outcome.”

According to Boston.com, Pringle allegedly texted a friend before her murder that she was “done with [Maiben]” after he illegally entered her home and threatened her with a knife.

Pringle was reported missing on December 19, 2021, by family and friends, who stated that her last known whereabouts were with Maiben on a date. Her body was discovered two days later. Her family chose to have a closed-casket funeral due to the violent nature of her death.

During the trial, Maiben’s defense team argued that the prosecution didn’t prove Maiben knew that Pringle would end their relationship or that he would have reacted violently if he had known.

At sentencing, Pringle’s mother, Pearl Garner, called Maiben “scum”.

“You don’t deserve to be walking here,” she said via a victim impact statement, “You will get what you deserve because God don’t like ugly. You’re just scum…I hope you rot in hell for what you did.”

Pringle’s son, Jahmani Larionne, remembered his mother as a “strong, independent woman, a dream chaser.”

In her obituary, Pringle was remembered for her ambition and as a “natural born leader.”

“She always kept her foot on the gas and never let up, a true leader,” the obit read. “She was an amazing mother. Always pushing her son to do more and to do better. Always made sure she was the foundational support for Jahmani. They had and will always have an unbreakable bond.”