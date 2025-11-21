‘I wouldn’t want to share it with anyone else’: Michael B. Jordan reflects on him and Chadwick Boseman hitting career milestones on the same day

In the same way Marvel fans proclaim “Wakanda Forever,” yesterday felt like the universe stepping in to show us that Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman’s brotherhood really is foreverever.

On Nov. 20, Hollywood gathered to celebrate Boseman’s posthumous induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one of the industry’s greatest honors. Amongst the many stars gathered for the emotional ceremony was Jordan, Boseman’s co-star and friend, who was set to receive the American Cinematheque Award later that evening.

“Who could have planned it any better? For me to start the morning paying respects and honoring Chadwick Boseman, and to have this honor for myself on the same day,” Jordan told Access Hollywood. “I wouldn’t want to share with anyone else, man.”

During what Jordan calls a “pretty cool experience,” the “Sinners” actor became one of the youngest recipients of the American Cinematheque’s highest honor. Unlike the traditional “lifetime achievement” awards, the American Cinematheque Award is intentionally designed to be a “mid-career” award because “you can catch people on their way up,” according to Ken Scherer, the organization’s executive director, per Variety.

“And Michael B. Jordan is reflective of that original concept. He’s on the ascent and, yet he’s achieved [a lot],” Scherer added.

One of those achievements was Jordan’s appearance in Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther,” where he and Boseman grew a “special” bond on and off-screen. Though the “Creed” actor still struggles to discuss the actor’s unexpected death after a silent battle with colon cancer, Coogler says Boseman’s passing really impacted Jordan.

“Out of all of my actors, Chad’s death actually hit Mike the hardest,” Coogler shared, reflecting on Boseman’s impact. “He was the kind of teacher who you never knew you was getting a lesson when he taught. It was all by example.”

And during his acceptance speech, Jordan reflected on some of the many teachers who helped guide him to this moment.

“I stand on the shoulders of giants — and my ancestors,” he shared, per Gold Derby. “I look around the room and I see the people who were there from the beginning with prayer, support, belief. Some of those people aren’t here tonight, but their fingerprints are all over the foundation. Their work, their faith — it all went into this.”