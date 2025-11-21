Rep. Jasmine Crockett reveals white supremacist threats to her office: ‘Political violence is being fueled from the very top’

On Thursday, Nov. 20, an individual reportedly appeared at Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s office making “white supremacist threats and hand gestures.” In a statement released on social media, the Texas Democrat thanked Capitol Police for their swift response and assured everyone’s safety. However, she says, “this cannot become the norm.”

“We’re living in a time where political violence is being fueled from the very top,” she continued. “When the President of the United States spreads hate and lies, when he targets his political opponents, when he openly calls for the death of sitting Members of Congress, he is putting a literal target on our backs. The President should be committed to unity, not more division.”

Crockett’s statement comes shortly after President Donald Trump said nearly half a dozen Democratic lawmakers’ “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR” was “punishable by DEATH!” on social media in response to a video encouraging members of the military not to follow illegal orders.

“Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand,” he continued, per BBC. “An example MUST BE SET.”

The President concluded his social media rant, resharing a post from another user saying,“HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!” When asked about the president’s comments, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested that defying “the chain of command perhaps is punishable by law.”

Trump’s reaction and this rhetoric are exactly why Crockett says she needs security: “Some folks have questioned why I need security. This is why. Every time I speak truth, stand up for my constituents, or call out corruption, the threats get louder and more dangerous.”

“I will not be intimidated. I will not be silenced,” she continued. “I will continue to show up for the people of Texas’ 30th Congressional District. But we cannot pretend that this is normal. When leaders promote hate, hate shows up sometimes right at our door.”