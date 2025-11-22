‘I’m not doing this’: Megan Thee Stallion rejected ‘Call of Duty’ collaboration once she found out she would be target practice

Megan Thee Stallion knows her worth and her boundaries. According to testimony earlier this week, the Houston Hottie turned down a major “Call of Duty” collaboration when she learned the role would make her a “shootable character” in the game.

The revelation surfaced Wednesday (Nov. 19) during Meg’s ongoing defamation case against blogger Milagro Gramz. Daniel Kinney, Senior VP of Branding & Strategic Partnerships at Roc Nation, took the stand and laid out several partnerships that never made it past the pitch stage, including the popular video game franchise.

According to courtroom reporting from journalist Meghann Cuniff, Kinney testified that Megan walked away from the deal immediately once she learned players could essentially gun down her digital likeness.

“She ditched Call of Duty when she learned she would be a shootable character,” Cuniff quoted him as saying. In a follow-up post, she added that Kinney told the court the offer “triggered her and she full stop said, ‘I’m not doing this.’”

For anyone who’s followed Meg’s journey, the reaction is understandable.

The rapper has been open about the fallout from 2020, when Tory Lanez shot her, leading to a grueling recovery that included an intensive treatment program. TMZ reports Megan underwent Dialectical Behavior Therapy, a process she said helped her navigate the trauma, at a cost of roughly $240,000. Her lawyers have also confirmed she has a formal PTSD diagnosis from Dr. Lenore Walker.

That diagnosis is now at the center of Megan’s defamation lawsuit against Gramz, filed last October. Megan accuses the blogger of conducting a sustained “harassment and cyberbullying” campaign tied to Lanez’s conviction.

That case has already taken several wild turns. Just last week, Lanez and his attorney, Crystal Morgan, were hit with a $20,000 contempt-of-court fine after Lanez repeatedly refused to answer questions in a deposition connected to Megan’s suit.

When told he could face sanctions or even additional jail time, Lanez reportedly shrugged and said, “Whatever the fines are, I’ll pay them. I’m a millionaire. I don’t care.”

According to reports, he then told Megan’s lawyers to “calm down” and “relax,” accused them of lying, stormed out, returned, got irritated again, hurled more comments, and ultimately walked out for good.

Meanwhile, Megan continues to move with intention, protecting her peace and calling out harm where it happens. And if that means turning down blockbuster deals that cross a line she’s still healing from?

That’s called boundaries, and in this culture, we respect them.