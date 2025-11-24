‘Comics Unleashed’ homage to Jimmie Walker for what he did for Byron Allen, Jay Leno, and David Letterman

Recently, Byron Allen personally welcomed his mentor, friend, and comedian Jimmie Walker onto his show “Comics Unleashed.” While reflecting on Walker’s career, Allen revealed a little-known, fun fact that ties him, Walker, Jay Leno, and David Letterman together.

“A lot of people don’t know this. I started writing for Jimmy 50 years ago when I was 14 years old,” Allen shared.

Before becoming the media mogul he is recognized as today, Allen had his start in comedy. At 18 years old, he became the youngest comic to appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” This led to him gaining a recurring role on NBC’s “Real People” and a stand-up comedy career.

However, Allen began building his comic muscles years before that, when he served on Walker’s writing staff alongside a few other familiar faces in comedy.

“I was on his writing staff with a guy named Jay Leno, and David Letterman, who had just driven out from Indianapolis in a red pickup truck,” Allen explained, pointing to a photo from that era that he keeps on set. “That’s summer of ‘75 and that’s Jimmie Walker, I’m 14 years old with plaid pants and afro, and that guy with no pants, that’s David Letterman.”

Fast-forward 50 years, and the mogul and “Good Times” star are still connected.

