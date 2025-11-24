Lenny Kravitz speaks out after fan rips four dreadlocks out his hair in Australia: ‘You know how hard you gotta pull?’

Lenny Kravitz might be an ageless rock-and-roll star, but even he knows when certain things can get a little too wild at a show.

During a stop on his “Blue Electric Light Tour” in Brisbane, Australia, the 61-year-old went into the crowd to perform his hit song “Let Love Rule.” One fan got so enamored with Kravitz being in the crowd that she managed to grab the back of his head and rip several of his lengthy dreadlocks out. The incident didn’t stop the show, but Kravitz did take to his Instagram Stories shortly after the incident.

“So when I went out for ‘Let Love Rule,’ a very excited young lady pulled four dreadlocks out the back of my head,” Kravitz says in the clip. “You know how hard you gotta pull to rip those out of my head? Damn, baby!”

The incident isn’t deterring Kravitz from performing “Let Love Rule,” or going into the crowd to be amongst the crowd.

“Anyway, I’m not gonna stop coming out there for ‘Let Love Rule,’ because that’s what we do,” he continued. “That’s our moment, together. Brisbane, you’re wild. I love you.”

I don’t why people feel the need to do this..pulling out Lenny Kravitz dreadlocks is not ok! People do better! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/W7nSLy6Me7 — Claudette Forrester (@forresterbird) November 24, 2025

Local outlets in Australia caught a glimpse of the aftermath of the incident, while a fan who was near the incident offered a blunt assessment of the woman’s actions: “You can see how close he was and it did not occur to me to reach out and violate his space because I am not 12 years old,” the fan, who only went by Rebel and chose not to give her last name, said.

Kravitz’s dreadlocks are a signature look of his, dating back to when he first began dating Lisa Bonet in the 1980s and early ’90s. In a 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Kravitz says the hair choice only happened due to something that happens when you move in with someone for the first time: You forget to bring certain essential items.

“[The locs were] something that [were] actually unintentional,” he said. “I had never planned on dreading, but I moved in with Lisa — I brought my instruments, my things, and somehow, I forgot my comb. And after, like, a couple months, my hair started matting, and I was like, oh, I better do something.”

For decades, they became part of his signature look until he cut them in 2000, a “very heavy” moment for the “It Ain’t Over Til It’s Over” singer. Shortly after, he began growing them back.

Kravitz is set to continue touring Australia with dates in Melbourne on Nov. 25, Mildura on Nov. 28 and Adelaide on Nov. 29.