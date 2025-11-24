‘Moses the Black’ brings Holy Smoke to Chicago streets: Omar Epps, Wiz Khalifa & Quavo lead star-studded crime saga with fire soundtrack

Chicago’s about to get a spiritual shake-up and a whole lotta smoke. ‘Moses the Black,’ a gritty, modern-day redemption saga wrapped in gangland drama, officially has its U.S. release date, and the cast is stacked like a summer festival lineup.

Fathom Entertainment is teaming up with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson to bring the film to theaters nationwide starting January 30, 2026. And because this ain’t your average crime flick, the soundtrack is also a moment, executive produced by Wiz Khalifa, featuring Quavo and a lineup of collaborators ready to set the tone.

Inspired by the real-life repentance story of the fifth-century saint, ‘Moses the Black’ drops the parable into present-day Chicago. Omar Epps stars as Malik, a hardened gang leader standing at a spiritual crossroads. Wiz Khalifa steps into his first major lead role as 2wo-3ree, the unpredictable, chest-out captain of Malik’s young crew. And Quavo plays Straw, the nemesis who’s equal parts slick, strategic, and deadly — a perfect triangle of chaos.

The film’s title figure, St. Moses the Black, is portrayed by Chukwudi Iwuji, weaving the spiritual mythology into the brutal realities of street life. Writer-director Yelena Popovic (Man of God) aims for a cinematic blend of raw humanity, street warfare, and soul-searching that hits as hard as a bass drop.

The supporting cast keeps the energy high with performances from Corey Hendrix, Cliff Chamberlain, Ahmad Ferguson, Sambou “Bubba” Camara, Kierra Bunch, Skilla Baby, and even former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, who brings his fists and presence to the big screen. Filming wrapped this fall across Chicago, with Stoic debuting the project at the American Film Market.

“This film is about redemption and real change. It’s raw, it’s emotional, and it’s powerful,” said 50 Cent, who executive produces through G-Unit Film & Television. “I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

Fathom CEO Ray Nutt echoed the energy: “Moses the Black is an action-packed drama that was made to be seen on the big screen.”

Behind the scenes, the film is anchored by an all-star production lineup, including producers Alexandros Potter and Popovic for Simeon Entertainment, with Wiz backing it through Taylor Gang Films and Epps bringing BrooklynWorks Films to the table. Funding comes from Simeon Faith and the Nick Mirkopoulos Cinematic Fund, supported by the former Cinespace Film Studios, who also serve as executive producers.

Between the cast, the story, and a soundtrack curated by Khalifa himself, Moses the Black is shaping up to be a cultural moment. Part morality tale, part Chicago street odyssey, and all heat. January 2026 can’t come quickly enough!