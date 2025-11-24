Solange Knowles expands Saint Heron Library, bringing Black history to life with new Meredith Zine

Solange Knowles is taking her Saint Heron Library to the next level. According to the New York Times, the Grammy-winning artist and USC scholar-in-residence recently released Azurest Blue, a 69-page zine chronicling the life and work of Amaza Lee Meredith, one of the country’s first Black female and queer architects.

The release marks a major expansion of the Saint Heron Library, which has grown from a collection of 50 rare and out-of-print titles to more than 2,150 books now circulating across the U.S. Borrowers can request the materials through an honor-based system, with complimentary shipping and a 45-day return period. Saint Heron reports a 99% return rate, even for its most in-demand works.

The Meredith zine includes archival photos, commissioned essays, and research materials, with a personalized library checkout slip tucked inside each copy, a nod to childhood library experiences. Fans have formed block-long lines at Manhattan pop-up events to borrow copies, with similar events planned for Detroit, Los Angeles, and Virginia State University through December.

The library’s growth reflects Solange’s long-term commitment to preserving and sharing Black literary, artistic, and historical work. She has described her goal as making older, out-of-print books by Black creators accessible to communities that might otherwise be excluded, creating a “tactile experience where there’s really energy exchanged through these objects.”

In addition to running the library, Solange continues her work as a scholar in residence at USC’s Thornton School of Music, developing curricula focused on music curation, performance, and storytelling, while maintaining the Saint Heron Library as a national resource for Black creativity and history.