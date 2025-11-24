Trump Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy slams airline travelers who wear ‘pajamas’ and ‘slippers’ to airports

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy shared a theory about airline travelers and their attire at U.S. airports, suggesting that if they dressed more professionally, they would behave more appropriately in the skies.

During a news conference on Monday discussing the upcoming travel ahead of Thanksgiving, Secretary Duffy urged American travelers to exert more “civility” this holiday season.

“I think we have to think about, how do we do a better job? How do we maintain some of that frustration we have as we travel this Thanksgiving season? Maybe we should say a ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to our pilots and to our flight attendants,” said Duffy, who served as a Fox News host before President Donald Trump selected him to lead the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Incidents of unruly passengers can occur during holiday travel, as airports experience a higher volume of passengers and increased flight delays and cancellations. Duffy, a former contestant on “The Real World,” suggested that the attire travelers wear at airports could influence their behavior.

The Transportation Secretary suggested that travelers dress “with some respect.” He explained, “Whether it’s a pair of jeans and a decent shirt, I would encourage people to maybe dress a little better, which encourages us to maybe behave a little better.”

Duffy added, “Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport. I think that’s positive.”

This isn’t the first time that a Trump official has suggested that travelers dress differently at airports. During an interview on Fox Business, Duffy said, “People dress up like they’re going to bed when they fly… We want to push people as we come into a really busy travel season, help people out, be in a good mood, dress up.”

He added, “Bring civility back to travel, and I think everyone’s experience can be that much better.”

Duffy’s war on pajamas is part of his campaign called “The Golden Age of Travel Starts with You.” The campaign urges travelers to be courteous by saying “please” and “thank you.”

“Manners don’t stop at the gate. Things aren’t what they used to be. Some would call it the golden age of travel. Let’s bring civility and manners back,” Duffy says in the Transportation Department campaign video.

“Ask yourself, are you helping a pregnant woman put her bag in the overhead bin? Are you dressing with respect? Are you keeping control of your children? Are you saying thank you to your flight attendants and your pilots? Are you saying please and thank you in general? The golden age of travel begins with you.”