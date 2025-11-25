Mercedes Wells hospitalized with post-birth complications weeks after giving birth in husband’s truck

Mercedes Wells’ story has become all too common when discussing Black maternal care. After a video of her being discharged from Franciscan Health Crown Point Hospital while in active labor went viral, Wells spoke out about her treatment and the fact that she had to give birth to her baby girl on the side of the road eight minutes away from the hospital.

Now, the aftermath of the ordeal is affecting her health.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Wells was hospitalized with post-birth issues. Her brother-in-law, Lance Thompson, told the Chicago Tribune that the ordeal at Franciscan Health Crown Point has been a stressful time for Wells and her close family and friends.

“This has definitely taken a toll on our family, and it’s draining emotionally,” Thompson said. “Knowing that this is constantly on social media and the news, we’re feeling her pain, and we’re trying to have empathy and sympathy for them and the situation.”

Leon Wells, Mercedes’ husband, told the Tribune she was transported to the hospital on Sunday (Nov. 23) after experiencing excruciating pain and hemorrhaging. She’s expected to remain hospitalized for a few more days.

“They said she’s going through trauma from the difficult delivery, and they gave her medicine,” Leon said, “but she’s breastfeeding and has to take smaller doses, so she can still breastfeed.”

The news of Mercedes being readmitted to the hospital comes on the same day Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) announced The Women Expansion for Learning and Labor Safety Act (WELLS) Act, a bill that would require any hospital that provides obstetric, emergency, or labor and delivery services to have a “Safe Discharge Labor Plan before discharging a patient who presents with signs or symptoms of labor” and mandate racial bias training for health care professionals.

“I’ll live with this experience for the rest of my life,” Mercedes said in a statement with the bill’s announcement. “No expecting mother should be visited by this kind of horror. I’m ready to join Congresswoman Kelly in advocating for women like me. I’m ready to speak up and speak out so that one day, substandard medical care is a thing of the past.”

Kelly added, “Mercedes has given birth three times before and was telling the nurse she was in active labor, but far too often, Black women’s pain is ignored, dismissed, and discharged. This cannot continue to happen. My legislation builds on my comprehensive CARE for Moms Act and aims to correct our healthcare system, so all Black women receive the care they need and deserve.”