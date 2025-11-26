Ask and you shall receive: Paramount is working on ‘Rush Hour 4’ per Trump’s request

It looks like Paramount has signed on to distribute “Rush Hour 4,” after President Trump personally requested a new installment of the buddy-cop series. Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Trump had hoped Paramount’s new owner and his friend, Larry Ellison, would help make the franchise revival happen.

And now, Variety reports that Ellison’s latest media acquisition will distribute the new installment of the film, in which fans will reportedly see the return of original stars Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker.11

Additionally, “Rush Hour 4” will also mark the return of Trump’s friend and the franchise’s original director Brett Ratner, who hasn’t directed a feature film since 2014, after his career was derailed by #MeToo allegations in 2017. Beyond directing what appears to be one of President Trump’s favorite movies, Ratner has built a relationship with the first family, directing an upcoming documentary about First Lady Melania Trump for Amazon to air in 2026.

The action-packed film series has generated numerous laughs and profits since its first film was released in 1998. Despite all three films’ regular jokes about Black and Asian stereotypes, “Rush Hour” has earned nearly $850 million at the global box office. Following the release of “Rush Hour 3” in 2007, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on a fourth film. And earlier this year, Chan even teased the long-awaited fourth installment.

“The script is still going on. I want to do a Rush Hour 4,” he told Screen Rant, admitting he did not know a timeline for the film at the time. “I don’t know. Ask the director, ask the studio, ask the writer. [But] hurry up! Otherwise, Chris Tucker and me [will be] 100 years old. We’ll be old men doing Rush Hour.”

There are no further details about the release of “Rush Hour 4.”