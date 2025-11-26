CeCe Winans to sing the National Anthem for Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving game: ‘So honored to come home’

You can spend your Thanksgiving with CeCe Winans — if you watch the Detroit Lions’ 86th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, that is.

Ahead of kickoff, the team announced that the 61-year-old gospel icon will perform the National Anthem, while the 50-year-old musician—who grew up on Detroit’s Southwest side and co-founded The White Stripes—Jack White, will take the stage for the halftime show.

“I grew up in Detroit in a house with Mom, Dad, 7 brothers and 2 sisters. Every Thanksgiving was all about Gratefulness to God, family, food and Football,” Winans said in a statement.

“The Lions games were on all the time in our home. The idea that my family and I are part of such a rich heritage of music flowing from our hometown is so amazing and we thank God every day,” she continued.

Winans’ résumé speaks for itself. As a member of the legendary Winans family and one of gospel’s most decorated voices, she has earned 17 Grammy Awards, 33 Dove Awards, and spots in both the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Over her four decades in music, she’s also collected multiple Soul Train, Essence, and NAACP Image Awards—solidifying her as one of Detroit’s most enduring cultural exports.

“I am so honored to come home and be a part of a very special Thanksgiving tradition. It’s going to be awesome,” she added.

This year’s holiday matchup also carries a new and timely mission off the field. For the first time, the Lions are teaming up with Feeding America to support families struggling with food insecurity nationwide. During the broadcast, viewers can text TACKLE to 97955 to receive a donation link aimed at helping provide 10 million meals across the country. The need is staggering: nearly 50 million Americans—including roughly 14 million children—face food insecurity, according to the nonprofit.

Fans attending the game can pitch in, too. Verizon is hosting a hands-on volunteer station outside Ford Field, where supporters can help assemble hunger-relief kits in Pride Plaza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., just ahead of kickoff.