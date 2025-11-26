Jessica L. Martinez broke the world record for the largest afro. She’s using the moment to champion natural hair pride

At a time when social media users are once again debating the natural hair movement, its relevance, and Black women’s hair in general, one Black woman is celebrating the literal groundbreaking beauty of her hair. Jessica L. Martinez, justice advocate and CEO of Somebody’s Auntie, recently broke a Guinness World Record for the largest afro on a living person (female) for her crown, which is 11.42 inches tall, 12.2 inches wide, and a breathtaking 6 feet, and 2.87 inches in circumference.

But for Martinez, this milestone is bigger than beauty or awards. It’s a declaration.

“For me, breaking this record confirms that the things that make us different and unique should always be celebrated,” she told People Magazine. “It amplifies what I have always known deep down, that natural hair is not a trend, it’s a lifestyle.”

Her words land at a time when conversations around natural hair are swelling once again. Despite the increasing visibility of curls, coils, and kinks on social media and in the beauty industry, Black women across the U.S., including former First Lady Michelle Obama, recount multiple instances of people criticizing their hair choices. So much so that many women felt forced to subject their curls and coils to damage just to avoid the unnecessary, but inevitable discourse that came from wearing their hair as it grows from their scalps. Schools, workplaces, and society continue to police Black hair, and though legislation that would ban hair-based discrimination nationwide (the CROWN Act) was recently passed in New Jersey, it has not been passed federally. As a result, Black women and girls in the 21 states without the CROWN Act remain vulnerable to outdated biases.

It’s within that context that Martinez’s record resonates: it’s a celebration, yes, but it’s also a challenge to the systems that have long tried to shrink us. And like many Black women, her personal relationship with her hair, she says, has evolved over time.

“My relationship with my hair feels like a long-lasting friendship,” Martinez explained. “My hair and I have gone through ups and downs over the years, and at the end of a long day, it’s just the two of us preparing for whatever tomorrow might bring.”

She continued: “For many years, I found myself comparing my hair to the people around me, trying to fit in. When I finally stopped fighting with my hair to conform to the environment around me, I felt a freedom that I didn’t know I needed. The moment I stopped comparing my hair to others, not holding on to individuals’ comments about me, or glances when I walked by, I found peace.”

That peace, she says, required an internal reevaluation, a shift in her understanding of beauty, self-care, and what healthy hair looks like beyond mainstream messaging.

Now, she’s pouring that wisdom back into the next generation.

“You are enough. You are beautifully and wonderfully made, so never feel the need to hide your curls from the world. I’m not hiding mine, and neither should you,” she shared, urging young girls who may be struggling with their natural hair.

“Having this title is such a blessing to me and my younger self,” Martinez concluded. “I plan to continue to be an advocate in the natural hair industry and work towards ending hair discrimination worldwide.”