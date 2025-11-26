Jordan Chiles reveals how that epic ‘DWTS’ freestyle featuring Normani came to be: ‘Didn’t know she was serious’

When Normani joined gymnast Jordan Chiles and the Olympian’s dance partner Ezra Sosa for that show-stopping freestyle during last night’s “Dancing With the Stars” finale, it wasn’t a last-minute surprise — it was Normani’s idea.

After Chiles, 24, brought down the house with a high-energy routine to Beyoncé’s “Bow Down” and the 29-year-old R&B star’s “Motivation” — now being hailed by fans online and the judges as one of the best freestyles in the show’s recent history — she opened up about how the collaboration came together.

“She’s the one that actually said, ‘I think I should be in your freestyle,’” Jordan told E! News after the show, explaining that Normani pitched herself after attending a “DWTS” taping as an audience member in late September.

“I didn’t know she was serious until her manager called me and was like, ‘No, she’s being serious,’” she added.

From there, Chiles got to work making Normani’s triumphant return to the ballroom — her first since competing on season 24 in 2017 — actually happen.

“I was like, ‘OK Ezra, we’re gonna do this,’” she recalled. “‘We’re gonna make it one of the most iconic freestyles.’”

And while the over-the-top routine swept the judges and audience off their feet, Chiles ultimately finished the season in third place behind runner-up Alix Earle and champion Robert Irwin.

“I came into this wondering what was gonna happen and wondering if I would even make a finale,” Chiles said. “So to know that people are saying my freestyle was one of the best freestyles they’ve seen means everything.”

Chiles quickly became a fan favorite this season, impressing the judges with her athleticism, precision, and growing confidence on the dance floor. Week after week, she earned high scores for routines that showcased her power and personality, including standout performances in contemporary, Latin, and jazz styles. Her journey peaked with her Beyoncé-themed freestyle, securing her spot as one of the breakout stars of the season despite finishing in third.

The gold medalist also opened up this week about balancing “DWTS” with her packed schedule of UCLA classes and collegiate gymnastics.

“The balance has really been crazy,” she told People magazine.

“That’s all I can say. It’s been crazy,” she continued. “But I think really having the support system that’s really been there — whether it’s my PR team, management, my agency, my partner on ‘DWTS,’ my teammates, my coaches — just having people keep reassuring me that, you know what? I’ve done so many things throughout my career and that it’s okay to have tired days.”