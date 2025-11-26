What stores are open and closed for Thanksgiving this year?

Think your Thanksgiving cooking might be a little last-minute? Before you attempt to head out to the store on Thanksgiving Day because you procrastinated, know that most national retailers will be closed on Thursday (Nov. 27) and will reopen for Black Friday shopping on Nov. 28, with plenty of deals to take advantage of.

Here’s everything you need to know about which retailers who will have open doors and greeters to see you on Thursday and who will have employees at home kicking their feet up and spending time with their loved ones.

Which stores/retailers will be closed?

Walmart is closed on Thanksgiving and will be open on Black Friday at 6 a.m. local time.

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s official website.

Best Buy stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, per the company’s official website.

Macy’s will be closed on Thanksgiving as the only thing that will be open is viewership to the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

JCPenney will be closed on Thanksgiving but will be open at 5 a.m. local time for Black Friday sales.

Nordstrom will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores will be open on Friday for Black Friday and will be closing late. Store hours vary.

Sephora store hours vary by location, so check the company’s store locator for official hours.

Aldi: All Aldi stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Trader Joe’s: All Trader Joe’s stores will be closed for Thanksgiving.

Which stores/retailers will be open?

Kroger’s: Most stores will be open on Thanksgiving but will close early at 4 p.m. local time. Pharmacies will be closed.

Food Lion: All Food Lion stores will be open for Thanksgiving; however, closing times may vary. Pharmacies will be closed.

Wegman’s: Wegman’s stores will be open on Thanksgiving and will close at 4 p.m. local time.

Whole Foods: All Whole Foods stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time, except for stores located in Massachusetts, Maine, and Rhode Island, which will be closed.