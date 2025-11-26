‘Nobody is you brother:’ T-Pain calls out DJ Khaled and fake relationships in the music industry

T-Pain had to get some things off his chest.

During a sitdown with Shannon Sharpe for Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, the former Masked Singer winner and one of the more popular singers of his generation outlined why he is not entirely here for people faking camaraderie with him, particularly when it comes to the music industry.

“Nobody is your f-cking brother,” T-Pain told Sharpe. “F*ck DJ Khaled and everybody done told me, ‘I’m your brother.’ Do not believe that sh-t!”

Sharpe tried to deflect, suggesting Pain’s comments would get him in trouble, but the Tallahassee native quickly responded, “You are going to get us in trouble.”

The Florida hitmaker added, “When I say sh-t like DJ Khaled, it’s very apparent. DJ Khaled knows how to move; he knows how to do different things with people and sh-t like that. It’s not a DJ Khaled type of thing, that’s the first person I can think of.”

Khaled and Pain had collaborated previously, dating back to some of the producer’s earliest records in the mid-2000s, such as “I’m So Hood” and “Go Hard.”

“Nobody is your brother. Nobody,” Pain reiterated. “You have seen so many d-cks in that locker room, none of them n-ggas are your brother! Nobody is your brother. Everybody is your brother while they can use you. Everybody! Nobody is your brother; that is the quickest and most consistent thing I’ve learned in this business. And it’s only n-ggas who say, ‘You’re my brother.’ I’d rather you tell me what the business was and not have the brother aspect in there.”

“I’d rather know the plan. The brother sh-t? We’re talking about so many people, because of how many people I’ve helped in my career. And none of that sh-t was reciprocated. None of that sh-t came back, none of that sh-t meant anything. When people tell you how much they mean to them, don’t grab onto that. When people tell you how much they can mean to you in return, that’s the sh-t you gravitate towards.”

Elsewhere in the one-hour sitdown, T-Pain recalls the moment he met his wife and how they’ve remained solid through 22 years of marriage, why he sold his catalogue for millions of dollars and other stories about his lengthy career.

Watch the full episode from “Club Shay Shay” below.