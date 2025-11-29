‘Crossed the line’: Stephen A. Smith blasts Sen. Mark Kelly over viral video urging troops to defy illegal Trump orders

Stephen A. Smith has opinions, and this week, he aimed them straight at Capitol Hill.

On the latest episode of his “Straight Shooter” SiriusXM show, the ESPN personality called out Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) for appearing in a viral video alongside five other Democratic lawmakers, which has garnered more than 18 million views on X. In the clip, the group with military or intelligence backgrounds encourages service members to refuse illegal orders from the Trump administration.

To Stephen A., that message wasn’t just risky, but it was out of bounds.

“You know better, Senator Kelly,” he said, suggesting the video was “crossing the line” and insisting the former Navy captain had “no business” delivering that type of directive publicly. Smith argued that if Kelly believed something illegal was happening, there were official avenues to address it — not a viral PSA.

“We have a Constitution,” he said. “You got a problem, you go through the necessary process.”

Smith doubled down, noting his own family’s military service and saying none of them viewed the lawmakers’ video as appropriate. Instead, he pointed out that if Kelly truly believed illegal orders were being issued, Congress already had tools on the table: “Start articles of impeachment… it ain’t like y’all haven’t done it before.”

Trump, of course, was impeached twice during his first term before being acquitted both times by the Senate.

The commentator also questioned why the video didn’t identify the alleged illegal orders at all, asking viewers: “Where’s the evidence?”

The backlash wasn’t limited to talk shows. The Department of Defense announced that it is opening an investigation into Kelly following the release of the video. Trump labeled the clip “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR” and amplified posts calling for the lawmakers’ execution. This rhetoric immediately sparked concern and criticism.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth slammed the video as “despicable, reckless, and false,” while the White House accused the Democratic lawmakers of trying to “sow chaos and distrust.” Still, not everyone on the right is aligned in outrage: GOP Sens. John Curtis and Lisa Murkowski issued statements defending Kelly as the Pentagon reviews what it called “serious allegations of misconduct.”

Smith’s full commentary is available on his Straight Shooter show below.