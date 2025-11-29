Timbaland teams with Suno and Warner to redefine artist power in the age of AI: ‘This changes everything’

Timbaland is making waves again, but this time it’s not just beats or chart-topping singles. The legendary producer has thrown his full weight behind Suno, an AI-powered music generation platform, following a legal battle with Warner Music Group that many thought might slow the tech’s momentum.

For Timbaland, AI isn’t a threat; it’s a new canvas for artists. He’s been vocal about the potential of AI in music, even as some artists push back. Case in point: Xania Monet, an AI-powered artist created by Mississippi poet and designer Telisha Jones, faced criticism from Kehlani, K. Michelle, and Victoria Monét. Monet, however, has proven her chops, signing a multi-million-dollar record deal and even charting on Billboard. Timbaland’s endorsement? Loud and clear: “You better check out xania monet who’s killing it good music,” he said on Instagram.

The Suno-Warner deal is more than just a legal settlement. After joining Suno as a strategic advisor in October 2024, Timbaland has been championing the platform’s artist-first approach. “By combining forces, we have a unique opportunity to make AI work for the artist community and not the other way around,” he said.

The agreement now allows Suno to move forward with licensed models launching in 2026 while retiring older versions. Users will need a paid account to download audio, though free-tier songs will remain playable and shareable. Suno has also acquired Warner’s live music platform Songkick, adding concert discovery to its growing arsenal.

Critically, artists and songwriters maintain complete control over how their names, images, likenesses, voices, and compositions are used in AI-generated music—plus they can benefit from revenue streams tied to these creations. Robert Kyncl, CEO of Warner Music Group, called it a “landmark pact” and highlighted the pro-artist nature of the deal, emphasizing licensed models, fair compensation, and opt-in control for creators.

For Timbaland, this isn’t just business, it’s a movement. He dubbed the deal “DISRUPTIVE” on Instagram, signaling a new era where AI tools and artists can thrive together rather than clash.

Suno isn’t just playing with technology. It’s reshaping the music game, and with Timbaland’s seal of approval, the floodgates for the next generation of creators are wide open.