Tisha Campbell gets candid about dating post-divorce: ‘People just want to date Gina’

Tisha Campbell might be experiencing life differently after her 2020 divorce from Duane Martin, but the actress and comedienne believes her most beloved character is blocking her from once again finding true love.

During an interview with Big Reid on 99.7 NOW in the Bay Area, Campbell admitted the character she played opposite Martin Lawrence for five seasons on “Martin” has stunted her dating life a bit and she personally considers herself “very shy” when it comes to dating.

“I’ve only like had boyfriends and then went straight into marriage. I never went on a proper date,” Campbell confessed around the 10:30 mark. “No one’s ever asked me on a date to go like eat dinner. I never had that.”

She recalled a female friend claiming that she wasn’t “marriage material,” which led to a major revelation.

“And I said, ‘Why? I’ve been married before,” Campbell retorted. “She was like, ‘Nah, everybody just want to date Gina, it’s not marriage right now. The position that you’re in, people just want to date Gina.’ They don’t want to get to know me for me.”

Campbell has been nothing short of candid about her life and the blessings she’s welcomed. During an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” in July, the mother of two shed light on the financial trouble she once faced after her divorce from Martin was finalized.

“The story was I had $21 in my pocket and a knife cost $7 and I wanted to pay for the knife,” Campbell told Charlamagne Tha God. “It was Christmas and I had a choice to try to get some extra toys for my kids at the Rite Aid or something.”

Campbell and Martin share two sons, 23-year-old Xen and 15-year-old Ezekiel. The bankruptcy case, which was originally started in 2016, ended in 2024, four years after the couple’s divorce.

“I think it’s a lifetime of stuff and I don’t really understand how we went through the bankruptcy, honestly,” she said, when asked if closing the bankruptcy allowed her to move on. “I was kind of separated from it, so I don’t really know how we got through it, but it really is just taking yourself outside of it and keep it moving forward.”