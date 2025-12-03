Leslie Odom Jr. to write, star in film adaptation of article about Sammie Davis Jr.’s ties to Church of Satan

In 2024, Rolling Stone released an article exploring singer and performer Sammy Davis Jr.’s connection to the Church of Satan, and now “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr. is daring to dance with the devil.

The Tony and Grammy award-winning star reportedly plans to adapt the shocking 2024 article into a horror film, which he plans to write and star in. Deadline reports that Odom Jr. has already acquired the screen rights to the article originally titled “Dance With the Devil” by Alex Bhattacharji.

Just as the article explored “how a TV pilot called ‘Poor Devil’ begat a friendship between Davis Jr. and Anton Szandor LaVey, founder and high priest of the Church of Satan,” the film will explore what drew the entertainer to LaVey and the controversial group.

According to journalist Bhattacharji, the article reflects a “sensitive story about a profoundly alienated Davis and his search for acceptance. It’s a rollicking ride that touches on complex, timely issues: racial and sexual identity, politics, religion, pop culture, and the counter-culture,” per the outlet.

This is not the first time plans of a project spotlighting Davis Jr’s life surfaced in Hollywood. In 2022, Elijah Kellry was tapped to play the beloved entertainer in “In Black and White: The Life of Sammy Davis Jr.” an 8-part limited series on Hulu. However, a year later, the streamer announced that it will no longer move forward with the the series, which was reportedly inspired by Alex Haley’s interview with Davis and expected to explore Davis’ complex relationship with Black communities.

The news of the Rolling Stone adaptation comes days after Odom Jr. took his final bow on stage as Aaron Burr in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Hamilton. This role earned him a Tony for Best Leading Actor in a Musical and a Grammy as a principal soloist on the Original Broadway Cast Recording.

Details on the release of Odom Jr.’s horror adaptation of Davis’ satanic past remain unknown.