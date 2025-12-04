“It’s Time”: Misa Hylton shares she was offered her own show in light of new Diddy docuseries

Misa Hylton is saying in a new post on social media that she was contacted by the director of 50 Cent’s new Netflix docuseries, “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” and that she was offered her own show.

On Instagram, the celebrity stylist and former partner of Sean “Diddy” Combs, whom she shares a son, posted a series of screenshots with the caption, “It’s Time. #Integrity.” The first slide of the post is a black background with white text, only saying “God didn’t hand David a crown. He handed him Goliath,” with the next slide a scene from the Amazon Prime adaptation of the story, “House of David.”

Though the post’s caption itself is cryptic, Hylton seems to suggest via the screenshots that she and the director of the docuseries, Alex Stapleton, had a conversation with her about being involved in “The Reckoning.” The iMessage texts, which say they are from Stapleton, ask Hylton to connect with her to discuss what is potentially the 50 Cent docuseries, and mention their mutual associate, rapper Erick Sermon. Hylton replies that Sermon had told her about an offer for her own show, not a show related to Diddy.

“I misunderstood Erick, I thought I was doing my own show,” Hylton replied via the screenshots. “I’m not doing interviews about Sean.”

The texts from Stapleton go on to say that she is looking to discuss two separate projects with Hylton, both involving her own show.

“My goal is to really lean into all that you contributed to hip hop and Bad Boy,” Stapleton’s text said. “In a quick call, I could explain better and of course I understand what you’re saying.”

Hylton agreed to the call with Stapleton, but what happens next is uncertain. The last slide she posts is another quote.

“Until they confess all the lies they said against you to gain favor, they’ll never know PEACE. Isaiah 48:22”

Hylton was in a relationship with Diddy in the early 1990s and had their son, Justin Combs, in 1993. Her relationship with Combs is discussed in the first episode of the docuseries, with disturbing revelations about how he had to be pulled off of her during a physical altercation, and that she was pregnant with Justin not much longer after. There is a disclaimer that the producers of the series reached out to Hylton for a comment, but she did not respond.

The fashion designer and entrepreneur was also present during the blockbuster trial this year, where Diddy was convicted of two counts of prostitution but acquitted of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. In a post in May, while the trial was ongoing, she shared that she was attending to support her son, Justin, even with her own leg injury.

“When I suffered my injury I had chosen to heal privately but when my son said ‘Mommy I need you’ I was right there for him walker and all,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m a MOTHER FIRST, FOR REAL and I am my son’s strength and thats just what it is. Plain and Simple. Whoever doesn’t understand that just simply isn’t in alignment with me or anything that I’m about in life.”