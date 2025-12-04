Why Karrueche Tran says her latest role mirrors her own spiritual journey: ‘A beautiful thing’

These days, Karrueche Tran doesn’t just seek out the wisdom and guidance of a higher power in times of need but also in times of deep joy.

The 37-year-old actress, who stars in the new Lifetime film “Terry McMillan Presents: Preach, Pray, Love” — which follows a rapper who falls for a preacher — sat down with theGrio recently to discuss the movie and the ways her character’s journey with faith mirrors her own evolving spiritual path.

“Lately, over the past couple of years, my own personal relationship with God has gotten closer which is a beautiful thing for myself to see, to feel, to witness,” she said. “One big thing that I’ve learned is honoring him and praising him, not only in the dark moments,” she added, explaining how moments of crisis often push people to lean harder on their faith.

But, she continued, “We forget ,when it’s good, to celebrate him and to thank him as well. So now a lot of times, I’m praising God more positively than negatively, or asking him to help for something. You know, I might have just a good feeling like I’m just in a good energy. I had a good day, I worked out, I did this, I did that, I had an audition or whatever, and I just feel good. And sometimes I’m just like, ‘God, thank you.’ Thank you that I was able to wake up and to work out, and that I was able to go get that facial.”

She added, “It’s just like those small things that we have to remember, to be grateful for, and that’s something that I’ve learned, and I myself just find so much beauty and honor in that to honor him in that way.”

Tran said she also found meaningful parallels to her character Charlie. In the film — inspired by Terry McMillan’s work and co-starring Da Brat — she plays Charlisa “Charlie” Jones, a platinum-selling rapper whose provocative image has defined her career. After a stint in prison, Charlie is sentenced to community service — working in the kitchen at church — where she meets Pastor Kyrus Owens, played by Mark J.P. Hood. As their worlds collide, an unexpected romance blossoms — a relationship that triggers concern among Owens’ congregation and church leadership. Meanwhile Charlie struggles with her edgy public persona while trying to reconcile faith, redemption and love. Their growing connection makes both of their lives increasingly vulnerable, as they try to bridge their differences without compromising who they are.

Tran hopes viewers enjoy “falling in love with a beautiful, black, spiritual story.”

“I want people to just really enjoy watching great content, a great story, and to hopefully, personally, be able to take something from the movie, from the story,” she expressed. “You know, whether it’s about faith, whether it has to do with your relationship with a boyfriend or girlfriend or whatever it is, you know, just take some type of strength for many of the characters from from the story.”

Stepping into the shoes of the notorious Charlie took real work.

“I’ve never played a rapper before, and I had to really tap into a new character, new energy,” she said.

That meant her first real studio experience — which she admits was intimidating. “So scary,” she said of recording music for the role. “But, you know, I love a good challenge. It makes me better as an actor. And as for my artistry as well, and also, it is such a beautiful, spiritual love story, you know, and I feel like a lot of people are going to be able to relate.”

She also cherished the chance to be part of Terry McMillan’s artistic lineage. “I mean, she’s a legend,” she gushed.

Ultimately, the experience left Tran feeling energized and proud.

“I think being able to be Black on screen do it all, you know,“ she said. “It’s just beautiful that we’re able to tell these kind of stories and do it in our way. And it’s a full Black team, you know, a full Black writers and producers team. And I’m just glad to be able to use my platform and use Lifetime’s platform as well to tell these stories.”

“Terry McMillan Presents: Preach, Pray, Love,” is streaming now on Lifetime.