Candace Owens jokes about ‘beef’ with The Game after he names new track ‘The Assassination of Candace Owens’

There’s beef in these streets.

Candace Owens is coming for The Game after he named the 12th track on his new mixtape “Gangsta Grillz: Every Movie Needs A Trailer,” “The Assassination of Candace Owens”—with nothing but praise that is.

In a recent video reacting to the new track, the 36-year-old right-wing political commentator and internet personality teasingly said she would take him up on his offer to “come for him” following the song’s release.

“Why? Why The game? Why’s it gotta be song number 13? (It’s number 12) What’s going on, this better not be predictive programming,” she said in a clip reposted by TMZ.

In the clip, she introduced the track and played a clip of him explaining the track’s title to a reporter on the street. He said the song title is more of a metaphor than literal, though it is just him saying something she’s already said about herself. Despite using her name, the track isn’t about her at all, rather it’s about the concept of assassinating a person’s character.

When he was asked if he was worried about whether or not this song might prompt a response from her or her “coming for him” he said, in addition to finding her very intelligent, “I’m not worried about Candace.”

“There’s beef in these streets,” Owens said jokingly. “You better be scared because maybe I am coming for you, okay. I could be coming for you. I might drop a whole album. I might drop a whole mixtape, too.”

Then the controversial commentator revealed she wasn’t offended or put off; in fact, quite the contrary.

“Anways, I think it’s a form of flattery,” she said before mentioning her relationship with Kanye West and her understanding of hip hop and rappers’ use of metaphors.

“I’m friends with Ye and he makes music and they do use a lot of metaphors so I’m not offended by this,” she explained.

However, she did express how given that this year involved the assassination of her good friend, conservative commentator, podcast host, and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, she didn’t love the timing or the title.

“Do I love the timing? Can I get a break for six months, maybe, and not have that title be there? Sure. But I’m totally okay with this. I think it’s kind of cool,” she said.

This name drop is a far cry, she noted, from another recent mention of her in music: Eminem’s “The Death of Slim Shady,” which featured a notable diss of her, something she hasn’t soon forgotten.

“It’s not Eminem crying about me for a whole album,” she quipped.