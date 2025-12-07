Ja Rule calls 50 Cent a ‘snitch’ after Diddy docuseries release

According to Ja Rule, 50 Cent is a “snitch.”

The “Always On Time” artist already called out his fellow Queens, New York, rapper earlier this week on Monday in a post on X.

“You rat, always have been, always will be a fu**ing RAT… Used car salesman suit wearing, field goal nose having, Herman Munster head ass n*gga…” he wrote in one post.

You rat, always have been, always will be a fucking RAT… Used car salesman suit wearing, field goal nose having, Herman Munster head ass nigga…🤣 #ICONN — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 2, 2025

Sunday (December 7), he continued his rant.

“N*gga always telling on somebody…ol dry snitch ass n*gga!!!” he said.

Ja Rule, 49, did not say exactly what he was calling 50 Cent, 50, a “rat” and a “snitch,” though it is known that the two have a long-standing beef. He also appeared in the comments of Hot 97’s Instagram post about his tweets to promote his streaming platform ICONN.

This week, 50 Cent is making headlines after the release of his Netflix docuseries, ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning,’ about the criminal allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently serving a 50-month sentence on two counts of prostitution. Ja Rule’s first post on X was shared the day before the series dropped.

50 Cent, whose name is Curtis Jackson, was already known for being both critical and antagonistic toward Diddy, which has made some question his motivation for producing the docuseries. However, Jackson claims that he had no personal agenda in creating the project.

“I knew a lot of the stuff, and a lot of stuff didn’t make it into the docuseries because if someone’s not telling their story that way, then you can’t,” 50 said. “There’s no place for me—I didn’t make the docuseries, I got the best possible people to make one. And that’s why you don’t feel anybody’s energy when watching.”

