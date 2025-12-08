Who is Rev. Dr. Frederick Haynes III? Jasmine Crockett’s pastor files paperwork to run for her old Congressional seat

Before Jasmine Crockett teased her Senate, her pastor announced he would be entering the political arena.

Dr. Frederick Haynes III, who has served as the lead pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church since 1983, filed paperwork on Monday (Dec. 8) to run in Texas’ 30th Congressional District. The current occupant of that seat? Congresswoman Crockett.

“Jasmine Crockett right now is my congressperson, but the way this thing has been cracked and packed in the racist redistricting, she’s no longer my congressperson,” Haynes told a committee on the issue of redistricting in Texas in September. “So much is being done here to hurt so many people when all we have to do is understand is, we are Texans. Well, let’s be proud of being Texans and not be Trumped in the process.”

The fallout from Texas’ redrawn congressional maps reached a tipping point on Monday, leading to Haynes’ announcement. First, Colin Allred, the former U.S. Congressman who lost to Ted Cruz in the 2024 Senate election, announced he would no longer challenge for the seat held by Republican John Cornyn. Allred will instead run in the 33rd Congressional District. Allred’s announcement came with the belief Crockett was set to enter the race as he was already in a tough primary with Texas State Rep. James Talarico.

Currently, Congressman Marc Veasey, one of three Black Democrats representing Texas in the House of Representatives, holds that seat but has announced he will not seek re-election.



Haynes is no stranger to national leadership. He currently serves on the boards of Conference of National Black Churches, the National Action Network, and IC3 Church and Development Conference. Most notably, he was announced as the successor to Jesse Jackson as the President of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, but stepped down from the role last year.

“I will continue the fight for justice,” Haynes said at the time. “I will continue to be a prophetic witness. I will just do it in another lane.”

In June, Haynes was vocal about joining the boycott of Target engineered by fellow pastor Jamal Bryant, suggesting companies had a “moral responsibility” to those they serve.

“They have a responsibility to morally go inward and check themselves and recognize that you don’t have a United States without diversity, without equity, without being inclusive,” Haynes said. He went viral after the death of Charlie Kirk in September with a sermon stating the political commentator should not be compared in death to Martin Luther King Jr., while also condemning individuals who suggested the manner of Kirk’s death went against American values.

“If you ever say ‘America, we’re better than this,’ you’re lying,” Haynes said. “We’re not better than this. America was born in political violence. Committed political violence in the slave trade. Committed political violence with ‘strange fruit’ on Southern trees. Committed political violence against the Irish and against Italians— before they became white.”

That same month, Haynes stepped away from the church, citing a recent medical diagnosis, but his time away was short as he returned less than a month later.

“I am grateful to God for healing and restoration, and to my Friendship-West family and the community for your prayers, patience, and love,” Haynes said. “This journey reminded me of the power of faith, rest, and community support. I return reenergized, refocused, and ready to continue the work of building hope, justice, and healing together.”

Now, he embarks on a new journey on the national stage.