From ‘Sinners’ to ‘Abbott Elementary,’ a roundup of nominations for the 83rd Golden Globes 

The nominations for the 83rd Golden Globes were announced on December 8 and the noms list is full of acknowledgement for Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” as is expected. But “Sinners” isn’t the only film (or television show) worthy of note; in a year full of big pictures on the big and small screen, lots of names we know and love managed to secure nominations for the January 11, 2026 awards show, from Teyana Taylor and Ayo Edebiri to Sterling K. Brown and Ashley Walters. Let’s round up some of the notable nominees.

For instance, the aforementioned “Sinners” received 7 nominations in the following categories: “Best Picture-Drama,” “Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama” (Michael B. Jordan),” “Best Director – Motion Picture” (Ryan Coogler), “Best Screenplay – Motion Picture” (Ryan Coogler), “Best Original Score – Motion Picture” (Ludwig Göransson), “Best Original Song – Motion Picture” (“I Lied to You”/ “Sinners”), and “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.”

Along with nominations for “Sinners,” here is a list of other nominations worthy of note—shouts out to everybody nominated!

“Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama”

Tessa Thompson (“Hedda”)

“Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama”

Dwayne Johnson (“The Smashing Machine”)

“Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy”

Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked: For Good”)

Chase Infiniti (“One Battle After Another”)

“Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture”

Teyana Taylor (“One Battle After Another”)

“Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy”

“Abbott Elementary”

“Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama”

Sterling K. Brown (“Paradise”)

“Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy”

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

“Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television”

Rashida Jones (“Black Mirror”)

“Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Supporting Role On Television”

Ashley Walters (“Adolescence”)

“Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television”

Kevin Hart (“Kevin Hart: Acting My Age”)

“Best Podcast”

“Up First” (NPR) – Available weekdays at 6:30 a.m. ET, with hosts Leila Fadel, Steve Inskeep, Michel Martin and A Martinez. Also available on Saturdays at 9 a.m. ET, with Ayesha Rascoe and Scott Simon. On Sundays, hear a longer exploration behind the headlines with Ayesha Rascoe.