Person of interest arrested in shooting of NFL player Kris Boyd

Weeks after Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was shot in the abdomen and left in critical condition, a person of interest has been arrested.

The NYPD confirmed that an individual connected to the November 16 shooting outside of a New York City hotspot was apprehended in Buffalo. According to NBC News, the person was taken into custody thanks to a joint effort between the NYPD and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The individual’s name has not been released and no charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

Boyd, 29, was wounded in a shooting outside popular Asian fusion restaurant Sei Less in an incident that the NYPD said occurred due to an argument over Boyd’s “style.” Four individuals outside the restaurant spotted the NFLer, who was with Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood, wide receiver Irvin Charles and a friend of Boyd’s from Texas in town to celebrate his birthday. The individuals taunted the group of athletes over their attire, asking, “What, do you think you’re better than us?”

The group containing the NFL players dismissed the taunts and continued to Sei Less, but left without staying long.

“They’re not feeling it,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said, per the New York Post. “They decide to leave. As they’re walking back outside, once again, they were encountered by the same group of male Blacks who began to verbally insult them, once again, questioning their clothing and asking if they think that they’re better than us.”

After leaving, Boyd’s group engaged with the men, prompting a brawl that cops said involved more than 60 people before shots were fired. Boyd was struck once in the abdomen and the bullet traveled to his right lung and was taken to Bellevue Hospital. He was discharged shortly after. One of the items retrieved in the melee was a $185,000 watch, which no one has claimed, according to ABC News.

Boyd, who visited the team before their game on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, was re-hospitalized on November 28 due to complications from the shooting.

“I was released but had to return to the hospital due to my health issues,” Boyd shared on his Instagram stories before he deactivated his account. “I love and appreciate everyone of yall dearly who has prayed/reached out even if I can’t get back to you.”

Three days after the shooting, Boyd told supporters that he was “breathing on his own” amidst his recovery.