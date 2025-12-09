Father rescued from New Jersey Thanksgiving Day house fire dies

During a season of family gatherings and festivities, one family in Orange, New Jersey, is left grieving after tragedy struck on Thanksgiving Day. After his daughters Frantzia Fleury and Pojanee “PJ” Fleury lost their lives trying to rescue him from their burning home, Frantz Fleury died on Dec. 9.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that yesterday, Frantz — Irmisse’s husband, father to Frantzia and PJ…passed away in the hospital. He is now at peace and reunited with his two beloved daughters,” the family wrote in an updated statement on GoFundMe.

As previously reported by theGrio, a fire broke out on the second floor of the Fleurys’ home on Nov. 27, disrupting the family’s Thanksgiving gathering. At the time of the incident, 49-year-old Frantzia and 42-year-old Pojanee went back into the burning house to save their disabled father, who also suffered dementia. Though they were able to get their father out of the home successfully, the sisters died on the scene.

“These two women had big hearts. They were very deeply devoted to their families. And it’s just a tragedy. I don’t know how, I don’t know how my aunt is gonna deal with this. My uncle, I don’t even know if he’s aware of what’s going on. He’s in the hospital right now. He suffered from smoke inhalation,” a cousin of the Fleury sisters told ABC 7.

Now, the family says the sisters’ funeral service will honor all three victims. Officials are still reportedly investigating the cause of the fatal fire.