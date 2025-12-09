Grammy-nominated opera singer Jubilant Sykes found stabbed to death in his home— his son is suspected of killing him

Jubilant Sykes, a Grammy-nominated opera singer who has performed in several iconic venues such as the Hollywood Bowl, the Apollo Theater and The Metropolitan Opera, was found dead in his Southern California home on Monday (Dec. 8).

A 9-1-1 caller reported an assault in progress at Sykes’ residence on Monday and first responders discovered Sykes, 71, suffering from stab wounds. Sykes was later pronounced dead at the scene according to the Santa Monica Police Department and his son, 31-year-old Micah Sykes, was arrested and taken into custody “without incident.”

Micah Sykes was booked on suspicion of homicide charges. It is unclear if he has a lawyer. According to the SMPD, the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

“I grew up with him,” Pam Forbes Clayton told reporters about Jubilant, a Los Angeles native. “His mother (was) so involved with this Santa Monica community. Jubilant was a singer beyond words. He sang all around the country, opera. He was so beautiful. And he would just walk from here, two blocks over down the hill and say, ‘Pam, I need space, can I sing in the (church) sanctuary?’ And I said, ‘Sure.’ We’d leave him in there. He’d say, `Can I sing over here in the garden?’ We’d leave him there.

“His wife— beautiful. They’re beautiful Christian people,” Clayton added.

A noted baritone who performed as a soprano, Jubilant Sykes blended gospel, jazz and folk influences with classical training. In 2009, his performance of Leonard Bernstein’s “Mass” earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Classical Album. Along his journey in music and stage, he collaborated with the likes of Julie Andrews, Terence Blanchard, John Beasley, Renée Fleming, Josh Groban, Christopher Parkening, Patrice Rushen, Carlos Santana, Jennifer Warren, and Brian Wilson.

Jubilant Sykes is survived by his wife, Cecilia and their three sons.